Carson City 8th grade soccer goalie headed to Dallas Cup, fundraiser underway for Sierra Surf team | Carson City Nevada News





The Sierra Surf Boys 2008/U15 soccer team has been accepted to the prestigious weeklong Dallas Cup in Dallas, Texas in April. Cameron Woods, an 8th grader at Eagle Valley Middle School in Carson City, is the starting goalkeeper for the Reno-based Surf team.

The Dallas Cup is a high-level, competitive soccer tournament that hosts domestic and international teams from across the globe. According to the website, a list of alumni includes David Beckham, Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey, Wayne Rooney, Chicharito, Raul, Andrea Pirlo. The Dallas Cup is also host to college and professional soccer scouts and is an exceptional event for the soccer players to showcase their talent for future recruiting and scholarships.

This Sierra Surf team, coached by Nick Arbelaez, is the only Northern Nevada team to ever earn a place to compete in this event. The team has shown grit and tenacity over the last year as they pushed through injuries and setbacks, eventually finding their team potential by winning the acclaimed Surf Cup in November 2022 in San Diego.

Cameron Woods started playing AYSO soccer in Carson City when he was 6. He also played with Carson FC before joining Sierra Surf almost 2 years ago.

The team is looking for donations that make the trip to Dallas possible. There are 18 Surf players traveling to Dallas. It is an exciting, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them and a great way to represent Carson City and northern Nevada. See the Go Fund Me page here to donate.