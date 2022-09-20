Carrollton wins 4th consecutive Eastern Buckeye Conference golf title

SALEM — Carrollton, which returned its entire team from a Squad that finished third at the Division II state meet last season, repeated as league champion, while West Branch and Marlington were second and third, respectively, at the Eastern Buckeye Conference boys golf Championship Monday at the Salem Golf Club.

Carrollton wins 4th consecutive Eastern Buckeye Conference golf title

Carrollton won its fourth straight EBC crown with a score of 308. West Branch was runner-up with a score of 339, while Marlington was third with a 343.

Minerva (388) and Alliance (453), which both sport youthful clubs, finished fourth and sixth, respectively, in the event which was delayed by rain in the morning but got underway after a two-hour delayed start. Host Salem was fifth with a score of 404.

The top four finishers for each school factored in the team scoring.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button