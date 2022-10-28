Carroll defense lets Schumacher goal stand up in title win over O’Hara – Delco Times

ASTON – The Fireworks usually happen late when Archbishop Carroll and Cardinal O’Hara square off in field hockey.

The last three meetings have been decided in overtime, double overtime and the final three minutes of the game.

So considering such recent history it was a bit of a surprise when Courtland Schumacher found the back of the cage off a corner feed from fellow All-Catholic selection Cate McConaghy just 4:45 into the Catholic League Championship game Thursday evening at Neumann University.

“We came out of the gate real strong,” Carroll Coach Christina Elisio said. “We talked all week about coming out with a fire in your belly. We say when we’re on, we’re on. Our passing is very crisp. We know where we want to send the ball and we’re aggressive, and we came out that way.”

The question was, would that lone goal stand up as the winner?

The Patriots held on for a 1-0 answer to O’Hara, thereby claiming their second straight league title and third in the last five PCL field hockey title games. The Patriots thrived behind an outstanding defensive effort that stymied the Lions at every turn.

“We had so much momentum from that goal,” senior Megan Sheridan said. “In our Minds we were not losing this game… After that goal we couldn’t let up. Then as the game got into the third and fourth quarter our defense really picked it up.”

Schumacher provided the spark with her one-timer less than five minutes into the contest.

“It was a perfect pass,” Schumacher said of the feed from McConaghy. “It was in the right position and I just kept my head down.”

From there it was on the defense, which was led by Juniors Sarah Wood and Beth Wineburg, and freshman Gwen Schnyder.

The Patriots were especially tough on corners. The Lions had eight Corners in the second half after getting none in the opening 30 minutes and Carroll was equal to the task each time, thanks in large part to the play of Sheridan and McConaghy coming out of the cage. Sheridan was ejected from the corner defense twice for leaving the cage too early, but made up for it on three other occasions by flying out and denying O’Hara shots on goal.

“She is so fast,” Carroll Coach Christina Elisio said. “She’s just a Speedy little demon out there.”

The Patriots used Sheridan’s speed, and a lesson learned from a 1-0 loss in overtime to O’Hara in the regular season on a corner, to avoid a repeat of that setback.

“We always have a plan,” Sheridan said. “Cate (McConaghy) goes left and I go right. We read off their corners and we had really good communication between all four of us in the cage. Me and Cate communicated who was going to which side and it worked out for us.

“They’re a great team. Their Corners are very good. They beat us on a corner and we learned from that game. We knew we had to be Stronger on Corners and we just decided that we weren’t going to let it happen again.”

O’Hara didn’t go quietly. The Lions dominated play in the second half. Defensively, O’Hara limited Carroll to one shot after the break, which goalie Mackenzie Hand handled with ease. The Lions also did not give up a corner in the second half.

Offensively, O’Hara kept the pressure on and managed to get three shots on goal in addition to the eight corners. The Lions just couldn’t get the ball past the Carroll defense or first-year goalie Ariana Hall, who came up with three huge saves.

“I think we were just a little frantic in the first half,” said O’Hara senior Maeve Boston, who was selected as the MVP of the Catholic League. “We got it going, we dominated the second half. I think they probably had one chance in the circle in the second half. We just couldn’t finish.”

Sheridan, McConaghy, Schumacher and the rest of the Carroll defense saw that. After scoring the only goal, Schumacher focused more on defense in the second half, moving back to help out wherever she could.

“I knew they had a really strong offense and I knew that after we scored they were going to come out guns blazing,” Schumacher said. “O’Hara did a great job of keeping the ball on our side of the field in the second half. That just meant our defense had to step up and we did.”