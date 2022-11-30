Carroll Arts to Present A Mistletoe Christmas Variety Show

McKENZIE — A Mistletoe Christmas Variety Show presented by Carroll Arts, Inc. Returns Thursday, December 8 at 7 pm to entertain concert-goers at the historic Park Theater in downtown McKenzie. Entertainment includes musical numbers and light-hearted comedy. The show will be in two acts with an intermission. At the end, the cast and audience will sing Christmas carols. Santa Claus is expected to make an appearance and visit with the children.

Entertainers include Wayne and Trudi Bannister; Angie Bruce; Keith and Melissa Harris; Brittany Washburn Martin; Gina Rainey; Jon and Anna Eaton; David Bates; and Mitchell and Chelsea Brown. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door.

Carroll Arts, Inc. presents several enrichment programs throughout the year including a Creativity Camp in July, the Southern Fried Funnies in August, Storytelling in September, An Evening with Carroll Arts in June and more.

Carroll Arts Inc. was organized on June 21, 1994 by Glynda Rich as a rural, non-profit community organization with the following beliefs: to Foster an appreciation of the area’s diverse artistic and cultural heritage; to recognize the contributions of artists to the community; to increase accessibility to artistic and cultural opportunities; to serve as an arts education guide; to Foster Excellence in artistic achievement; and to generate awareness of issues and concerns for the arts of the area.