Carrington moves up in post-Christmas Class B basketball poll

December 27—JAMESTOWN — The first Class B Basketball polls after Christmas are out and Four Winds-Minnewaukan and Kenmare-Bowbells continued to Hang on tight to the top spot in the boys and girls polls respectively. The Indians maintain the top spot for the fourth consecutive week while the Honkers maintain the top spot for the third consecutive week.

The 20 teams in the polls have started the season a combined 49-5. The only local team to make either poll is the Carrington Cardinals who have a 6-0 record and move up from the No. 10 spots to the No. 9 spots. The Cardinals are coming off a 48-44 win over Four Winds-Minnewaukan on Dec. 19.

The top three in both polls are the same with the Indians followed by Central Cass, and Bishop Ryan in the boys’ poll. The top three in the girls poll are the Honkers followed by Kindred and Rugby.

The biggest drop in the girls’ poll sees Central Cass drop from No. 6 to No. 10. The biggest drop in the boys’ poll sees Thompson drop from No. 4 to No. 7.

Full polls below:

Fourth Class B Boys Poll:

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (14): 1-0, last week 1

2. Central Cass: 3-0, last week 2

3. Bishop Ryan: 1-0, last week 3

4. Shiloh Christian: 1-0, last week 4

5. Bowman County: 2-0, last week 6

6. Grafton: 4-0, last week 7

7. Thompson: 2-1, last week 4

8. North Star: 3-0, last week 10

9. Hillsboro-Central Valley: 3-0, last week unranked

10. North Border: 1-1, last week 8

RV: Des Lacs-Burlington (2-1), St. John (2-0), Dickinson Trinity (2-1), Linton-Hazelton/Moffit-Braddock (3-0), Sargent County (3-0).

Fifth Class Girls Poll:

1. Kenmare-Bowbells (10): 4-0, last week 1

2. Kindred (3): 5-0, last week 2

3. Rugby: 5-0, last week 3

4. May-Port-CG (1): 6-0, last week 5

5. Shiloh Christian: 6-0, last week 4

6. Thompson: 5-1, last week 7

7. Northern Cass: 5-0, last week 8

8. Central McLean: 5-0, last week 9

9. Carrington: 6-0, last week 10

10. Central Cass: 2-2, last week 6

RV: Hatton-Northwood (5-0), Westhope-Newburg (6-0), Garrison (5-0), Oakes (2-1), Bowman County (4-1), Grafton (5-2).