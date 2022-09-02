Carr eager for chance to lead Union Women’s basketball program

VSN (admin) Published Thursday, September 01, 2022 – 05:30 PM





BARBOURVILLE, Ky. – Having already proven to be a valuable asset in a short time as an Assistant coach, Aleka Carr is ready to grab a seat in the boss’ chair.

Carr was named the 11th head coach in the history of the Union College Women’s basketball program over the summer. He is currently in the process of filling out his roster for the 2022-23 season.

“My family and I would like to thank (Athletic Director) Tim Curry and President (Marcia) Hawkins for this opportunity,” Carr said in a statement. “We want to express how excited we are to (be) a part of the Union family. Not only does the program have a history of success over the years, but the people of Barbourville and the Union community have been very welcoming since I first arrived on campus.”

A first-time head coach, Carr comes to Union after a successful stint in his Lone season as an Assistant at Lander University (SC), a Division-II program that finished 24-5 and reached the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament after spending a good portion of the 2021-22 season ranked in the top five.

This followed a four-year run as an Assistant Coach and Director of Basketball Operations at Ohio Valley University, where he juggled both coaching and administrative duties.

He now looks to bring stability to a Bulldog program that’s seen its share of overhaul in recent years. After having the same Coach from 2001-19, Union is now on its third Coach in as many seasons.

Carr is joined in Barbourville by wife Caitlin and son Makaio.

Union College Women’s Basketball Appalachian Athletic Conference Staff