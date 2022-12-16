Carpenter Promoted to Head Volleyball Coach at Montreat

VSN (admin) Published Thursday, December 15, 2022 – 02:30 PM





MONTREAT, NC— After carrying the interim tag for the 2022 season, Brittany Carpenter has been promoted to head volleyball Coach of the Montreat volleyball program as of late November.

Carpenter takes the Reigns following one season as the interim coach and another as the assistant coach. In 2022, the Cavaliers registered a 9-20 (8-13 AAC) record, going 7-6 inside McAlister Gymnasium. Montreat also notched a Second Team All-Conference athlete as well as four Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes and two Academic All-District First Team members. The Cavs finished the year with six on the league’s All-Academic Team.

“I have seen Coach Carpenter grow so much during her short time here at Montreat College,” said Director of Athletics, Garrett Jones. “She did a tremendous job leading our program as an interim head coach this past season and we are thrilled about what the future of our volleyball program looks like under her leadership.”

With Carpenter as an assistant, the Cavaliers amassed 12 victories, earned eight all-academic honors and placed one athlete on the conference’s All-Freshman Team.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue in this role,” noted Carpenter. “God is working amazing things in this program, and I am excited to see the progress that continues to happen over our spring season leading into next fall.”

A native of Concord, NC, Carpenter first came to Montreat following time as a setter at William Peace University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in sport and exercise science.

“Coach Carpenter has all of the qualities we look for in leading a program at Montreat College,” added Jones. “She is committed to helping her team develop spiritually, academically and competitively as we strive to pursue excellence in each of those areas.”

