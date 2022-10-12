Carolyn Jackson Hired As New Director Of Lesher Center For The Arts

Carolyn Jackson is the new general manager of the Lesher Center for the Arts, the city of Walnut Creek announced Tuesday.

Jackson replaces longtime general manager Scott Denison, who retired in January. Jackson has served in the role as interim general manager for the past nine months.

Jackson will lead all Resident programming at the Lesher Center, including the presentation series, Center Repertory Company, Bedford Gallery, venue rentals and educational programs.

Jackson has a variety of experiences in arts administration and local government. A Bay Area native trained in dance, she served as Assistant director for modern dance company DancEthos, based in Washington, DC

Jackson is also the former communications director for non-profit theater Dance Place, where her responsibilities included serving on the curatorial team for the annual performance season and creating and enacting comprehensive programmatic and institutional marketing plans for programs in theater, school, and community.

Jackson has a bachelor’s degree in dance and economics from George Washington University and a master’s degree in arts administration from American University. She’s been Walnut Creek’s community relations manager for the Arts and Recreation Department since 2015 and has strong relationships with arts leaders throughout the community, the city said in a statement.

“Carolyn’s education and experience made her the ideal candidate for this position,” Walnut Creek City Manager Dan Buckshi said in a statement. “She is uniquely suited to carry our arts programming into the future, and to guide our team working at the Lesher Center.”

Jackson said it’s an exciting time to be a part of the Lesher Center.

“I’m honored to be leading the Center as we build upon a Legacy of Excellence by developing and presenting arts programming that expands who feels at home at the Lesher Center,” Jackson said. “I look forward to continuing to build positive relationships with our diverse community of artists, producers, patrons, and supporters.”

Jackson is expected to institute a variety of new programs and initiatives, including strengthening the existing slate of education programs and launching the “Lesher Center in Your Neighborhood” series, bringing programming to individual neighborhoods.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited. Bay City News is a 24/7 news service covering the greater Bay Area.

