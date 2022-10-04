Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts and Humanities to host digital Humanities workshop

The Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts & Humanities in the College of Liberal Arts at Auburn University will host a free workshop on digital Humanities for teaching and learning at Pebble Hill on Friday, Oct. 14 from 9:30 am to 2:00 pm

Faculty, staff and students who have digital research projects are encouraged to submit a proposal for five-minute presentations as part of the workshop.

Dr. Adrian S. Wisnicki, Associate Professor of English, Digital Humanities Program Coordinator, and Faculty Fellow of the Center for Digital Research in the Humanities at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will serve as workshop leader. Wisnicki is a founding Developer of Undisciplining the Victorian Classroom, lead Developer of One More Voice, Associate Editor of COVE, and director of Livingstone Online. He is also the author of Fieldwork of Empire, 1840-1900: Intercultural Dynamics in the Production of British Expeditionary Literature (Routledge, 2019) and various articles in Victorian, African, and Postcolonial Studies as well as the digital humanities.

Faculty and students who would like to discuss their digital Humanities projects with Dr. Wisnicki will be scheduled to do so following the workshop.

For the workshop schedule, proposal submission, and registration, visit this link. For more information, contact Mark Wilson at [email protected]

The workshop is co-sponsored by Auburn University Libraries and the Biggio Center for the Enhancement of Teaching and Learning.