Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints Week 3 Game Preview

PANTHERS vs. SAINTS CONNECTIONS

New Orleans wide receiver Jarvis Landry and Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield were teammates with the Cleveland Browns from 2018-21.

New Orleans guard/tackle James Hurst played at the University of North Carolina.

Carolina defensive back Myles Hartsfield played at the University of Mississippi.

New Orleans punter Blake Gillikin, tight end Juwan Johnson and Carolina defensive end Yetur Gross Matos were college teammates at Penn State.

Panthers Offensive Line Coach James Campen played at Tulane from 1984-85 and played on the Offensive line with the Saints from 1986-88.

New Orleans Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi and Carolina Assistant Head Coach/Offense Jeff Nixon served on the same coaching staff with the Miami Dolphins from 2011-15.

Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is the son of former New Orleans wide receiver Joe Horn.

New Orleans fullback Adam Prentice, Horn and Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith were college teammates at the University of South Carolina in 2020.

New Orleans defensive tackle Shy Tuttle prepped at North Davidson (Welcome, NC) HS.

New Orleans Defensive Line Coach Ryan Nielsen served as defensive line coach/recruiting/run game Coordinator at North Carolina State from 2013-16.

Carolina Offensive Coordinator Ben McAdoo served on the Saints coaching staff in 2004.

Saints Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Ronald Curry was a four-year starter at quarterback at the University of North Carolina and also was the starting point guard on the school’s 1998-99 and 2000-01 basketball teams.

New Orleans defensive tackle Kentavius ​​Street prepped at JH Rose (Greenville, NC) HS and played at North Carolina State.

Carolina wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. prepped at Parkway (Bossier City, La.) HS and played at LSU, helping the Tigers win the 2019 National Championship and recording 106 career receptions for 1,594 and 23 touchdowns.

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Panthers guard Michael Jordan were college teammates at Ohio State.

Saints linebacker Demario Davis and Panthers linebacker Julian Stanford were teammates with the New York Jets in 2015 and 2017 and Davis played with Carolina wide receiver Robbie Anderson with the Jets in 2017.

Panthers tight end Stephen Sullivan prepped at Donaldsonville (La.) HS and played at LSU from 2016-19, spending most of his senior season as the Tigers’ second tight end catching 12 passes for 130 yards as the Tigers won the 2020 National Championship.

New Orleans running back Dwayne Washington and Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson were college teammates at the University of Washington.

Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson prepped at Riverdale High School and played at Louisiana State University.

New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore, tight end Nick Vannett and wide receiver Michael Thomas and Carolina center Pat Elflein were teammates at Ohio State.

New Orleans defensive tackle Albert Huggins prepped at Orangeburg-Wilkinson (Orangeburg, SC) HS and played at Clemson from 2015-18.