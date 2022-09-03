Carolina Panthers prop bets for the 2022 NFL season
The Carolina Panthers are gearing up for the start of the 2022 NFL season, where they’ll be looking to bounce back following back-to-back-to-back five-win seasons.
All eyes will be on new Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who Carolina hopes can help turn things around. A healthy Christian McCaffrey and an improved Offensive line should certainly help.
With all that in mind, Panthers Wire presents 10 proposition bets ahead of the 2022 NFL season:
Over/Under: How many games will Panthers win in ’22-23?
Who will win the NFC South next season?
How far will the Panthers go in 2022?
Baker Mayfield: First 4,000+ yard season in ’22-23?
Over/Under: 1,699.5 McCaffrey total yards in ’22-23?
Over/Under: 11.5 McCaffrey total TDs in ’22-23?
DJ Moore: 4th-straight year with 1,000+ yds?
Over/Under: 824.5 Robbie Anderson rec yards in ’22-23?
Will Brian Burns be an All-Pro in ’22-23?
Will Jaycee Horn be an All-Pro in 2022?
