Carolina Panthers joined forces with Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt to promote NFL football and the Panthers throughout Germany

“We were thrilled to expand the growth of flag football internationally and host the first-ever Panthers-branded NFL Flag Football Clinic in October. Flag football is a great way for kids to stay active while learning the game and getting a taste for the excitement and passion of NFL football,” said Carolina Panthers Director of Community Relations Riley Fields. “We believe that flag football will be an important part of our growth internationally and teaching the game and providing 25 teams with all the gear they need was a meaningful way for us to make an impact in communities across Germany.”

The Panthers also had a presence in Munich on the weekend of Nov. 12-13 when the city played host to its first-ever NFL Matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Panthers Hosted fans and partners at a venue close to the stadium, which was decked out in Panthers colors and paraphernalia. Panthers fans made their team passion known by showing up and even winning tickets to the game with an in-person raffle.

These efforts follow a December 2021 announcement by the NFL that awarded the Carolina Panthers International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) rights in Germany. IHMA rights grant the Panthers access to Germany for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization as part of the NFL’s long-term, strategic effort to build global brands and drive NFL fan growth internationally. 19 teams are participating in the International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) in 10 different countries.

As part of the International HMA program, the Panthers have rights to pursue activities in Germany that are consistent with those available to the team in the Carolinas. This includes in-person and digital marketing, corporate sponsorship sales, fan events and activations, youth football activities, Merchandise sales and co-marketing relationships with other sports and entertainment properties in the market.