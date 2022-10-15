Carolina Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Starting over edition

Which way would the Carolina Panthers go with their 2023 NFL Draft selections if they got their hands on the No.1 overall selection?

It’s been one of the more dramatic weeks for any Carolina Panthers fan. And that’s saying something after a rollercoaster three years under Matt Rhule that mercifully came to a conclusion following their Week 5 hammering against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium.

Team owner David Tepper had seen enough. Most supporters had given up long before the Billionaire opted to pull the plug on Rhule, who looked out of his depth in the NFL and is clearly more suited to the college ranks.

What comes next for the Panthers is unclear. Interim head Coach Steve Wilks is tasked with galvanizing this talented roster, with speculation mounting about a potential fire sale if things continue trending downward before the trade deadline.

That won’t matter to Wilks, who’ll be focused on Enhancing his resume and potentially entering consideration for the job long-term. If not, Carolina now has the No. 1 overall selection, which could be their chance to start fresh and form a sustained improvement plan under a new head coach.

Using the Pro Football Network simulator, we took a look at what the Panthers might do from No. 1 overall in our latest seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft.