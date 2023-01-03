Carolina Insider Podcast: Karen Shelton Interview, UNC Basketball Football Updates – Tar Heel Times



UNC men’s basketball beat Michigan in Charlotte but lost a late lead at Pitt (10:11), and Tar Heel football came up just short in the Holiday Bowl against Oregon (26:48). Newly Retired field hockey Coach Karen Shelton reflects on her career, why it was time to retire, and lists what qualities she hopes the next Coach will have (42:22).

