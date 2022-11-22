Carolina Insider: Football & Men’s Basketball Updates by FH Champ Romea Riccardo

Catch up on the latest happenings with the football and men’s basketball teams and visit with NCAA field hockey Champion Romea Riccardo on Tuesday’s Carolina Insider with Jones Angell and Adam Lucas.

Show Highlights:

• The Tar Heels picked a bad time for a bad performance, falling to Georgia Tech on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium…now Carolina looks ahead to a rivalry match-up with NC State (6:55)

• Carolina Basketball had its best performance of the young season in stifling James Madison…now the Tar Heels prepare for an extraordinarily difficult road trip (37:13)

• Field Hockey won its NCAA record 10th National Championship by topping Northwestern, 2-1, in Storrs, Conn. (51:29)

• Field Hockey champ Romea Riccardo joins to discuss taking home the title (58:24)

• Women’s tennis national Champion Fiona Crawley joins to discuss her dominant Fall on the court, comparative literature and blacking out during competition (1:07:25)

Carolina Insider is a twice-weekly production Hosted by Angell and Lucas in partnership with Learfield Sports and DGital Media, a leader in on-demand audio entertainment.

Fans can listen to and subscribe to the Carolina Insider podcast series 24/7 on many platforms including Apple iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify and Google Play.

Fans also can listen below: