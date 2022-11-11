Carolina Athletics Announces Joe Van Gogh as First Women’s Soccer Season Presenting Sponsor

UNC to Host Old Dominion on Nov. 12 for First Round, 2022 Women’s College Cup

CHAPEL HILL, NC – Carolina Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD’s Tar Heel Sports Properties, announced Joe Van Gogh as a new corporate partner and the first-ever presenting Sponsor for the Women’s soccer season.

The Tar Heels advance to post season play and host Old Dominion on Nov. 12 in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s College Cup. The sponsorship with Carolina Athletics marks a first of its kind for the community-driven coffee brand, which is based in Hillsborough and has four locations in the Research Triangle area, including Timberlyne Shopping Center in Chapel Hill.

“The opportunity to partner with UNC’s Women’s soccer team — vaunted Women’s soccer program — is a celebration for us at Joe Van Gogh,” said Robbie Roberts, company president. “We share the team’s commitment to mental health and to Women’s efforts everywhere, on the pitch here in Chapel Hill and across the whole wide world of coffee.”

Complementing his new Tar Heel affinity, Joe Van Gogh recently Hosted a fan-driven VIP Women’s soccer experience sweepstakes. Prizes included an Anson Dorrance-signed book and ball, a meet and greet with the legendary UNC soccer coach, as well as an exclusive shootaround on Dorrance Field. The sweeps Winner also received free coffee for a year from Joe Van Gogh.

“UNC Women’s Soccer is thrilled to be partnered with Joe Van Gogh Coffee,” said Chris Ducar, Assistant coach. “Our players are over the moon with the installation of a fabulous coffee machine in the locker room and the training they received on how to make the best coffee drinks using the Joe Van Gogh products. Additionally, our fans have really appreciated and enjoyed the Joe Van Gogh iced coffee stand in the grandstand concourse of the stadium. It really adds to the amazing atmosphere we have been striving to provide our fans.”

Joe Van Gogh’s multi-year sponsorship is inclusive of brand exposure at all Women’s home soccer games and selling its freshly brewed coffee for fans in attendance. To learn more about Joe Van Gogh and all area locations, visit the corporate site at joevangogh.com.

This new relationship was secured on behalf of the university by Tar Heel Sports Properties, LEARFIELD’s locally based team representing Carolina Athletics. LEARFIELD is a media, data and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions.