Carolina Artists Expo Returns this week – Salisbury Post

SALISBURY — The Carolina Artists Guild will hold its annual Expo art show and sale Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 4-8 pm, Wednesday, Sept. 14, and Thursday, Sept. 15, from 10 am to 8 pm and Friday, Sept. 16, from 10 am to 2 pm at the Salisbury Civic Center. A reception and award presentation will be held 6-7:30 pm Thursday, Sept. 15.

The show and reception are free and open to the public, and everyone is invited to come and meet the artists during the reception. The Salisbury Civic Center is located at 315 South Martin Luther King Blvd.

Entries will be judged by Sharon Matteson, member of Stanly Arts Guild who holds a Master Elite Director Degree from Dewberry U and Educator of the year award, along with Vicky Galloway, member of Stanly Arts Guild who holds various Dewberry certifications. Both of the Judges are known for their encouragement of adults and children in the arts.

Purchase awards, which are provided by an individual or business that agrees to make a purchase of their choice, will be given by loyal Carolina Artists supporters, Fine Frame Gallery and Peninger Distributing. This is a great way for local businesses to recognize and celebrate Salisbury’s artist community. Additional purchase Awards can be made before and during the show.

“We are so excited to be hosting our annual Expo again this year,” said Janet Isenhour, longtime member and group leader. “We hope that our many wonderful friends and supporters in the community will be able to come out and enjoy Carolina Artists Expo 2022 with us.”

The Carolina Artists meet the third Thursday of each month at 7 pm at St. John’s Lutheran Church (N. Jackson St. entrance). All artists of any level, art students and other individuals interested in promoting arts in the community are welcome to visit and/or join. Learn more at www.thecarolinaartists.org or visit The Carolina Artists on Facebook.