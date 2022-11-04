Carmichael Sends Hofstra To CAA Semifinals With Overtime Goal

Next Game: at UNCW 11/6/2022 | 2 PM Nov. 06 (Sun) / 2 PM at UNCW

Wilmington, NC – Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year Ryan Carmichael scored just over two minutes into the second overtime to give third-seeded Hofstra a 1-0 lead and the Pride held on to defeat sixth-seeded William & Mary by the same score in the quarterfinals of the CAA Championship Thursday night at UNCW Soccer Stadium.

Hofstra improves to 12-3-3 with the win and advances to the semifinals to face second-seeded UNCW Sunday at 2 pm William & Mary sees its season end with a 5-7-6 record.

The teams, which played a scoreless draw during the regular season, went another 90 minutes without scoring this go around. However, after being held without a shot on goal in the regular season meeting, the Pride put 10 shots on target in this encounter. But William & Mary keeper Danilo Nikcevic was up to the task as he made several tough saves.

Hofstra finally broke through in the second overtime as Shane Salmon sent a long pass from the Hofstra defensive end that Carmichael ran down on the right side of the penalty area and then sent a shot across his body into the lower left corner for what proved to be the game-winner.

Hofstra keeper Wessel Speel faced three shots and saved them all as he notched his fifth shutout of the season. The Hofstra defense did a solid job of preventing dangerous scoring opportunities for the Tribe.

Notes:

-Hofstra outshot the Tribe, 15-12.

-The Pride moved to 16-7-6 in CAA Championship play and will be making their 12 semifinals appearance.

-Hofstra is on a five-game unbeaten streak and has won three straight.

-Hofstra has seven one-goal wins.

– Carmichael has 10 goals this season.

-Salmon has assists in back-to-back games.