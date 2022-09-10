Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center providing varied programs in September into 2023 | A&E

CALEXICO — The Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center in Calexico has been one of only a few places in the Imperial Valley open to exhibiting arts from local and regional talent on a regular basis.

The City of Calexico’s Recreation Department – ​​which the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center (CDCAC) falls under for city funding – recently released their “City of Calexico Recreation & Cultural Arts” Program Guide for Fall 2022 to Spring 2023. Calexico’s Recreation activities, including the Art Center’s offerings, start on September 12.

“Our Center’s purpose is to provide an outlet for the community,” Recreation Manager Norma Gerardo said. “An outlet for artists, people who write, or perform … all types of artists and performers, from Beginners to advanced.”

“There are artists and people who have artistic aptitudes and talents, and the Cultural Arts Center is the place – the ‘home’ – for all of these artists,” Carmen Durazo, President of the Calexico Arts Council, said.

“People can take classes and find out if they really are interested in some of the art forms, or they can actually exhibit and participate,” Durazo said, “so it’s a home for the arts and that part of the community. Just like we have sports fields as ‘homes’ for the Athletes we never did have a home for the artists, and that’s what the Calexico Arts Center is.”

“Our (Calexico Arts Center) job is just to collaborate and help with the city any way we can to further the arts with the Valley and all over the Imperial Valley,” she said. “Our whole mission is ‘how can we keep the arts alive?'”

Gerardo said the Collaboration between the Calexico Arts Council and the city funding allocated towards the CDCAC enables the Cultural Arts Center to offer the various programs it provides, including but not limited to forms of dance, music, acting, painting, drawing, art for preschoolers , and inclusive arts for special needs individuals in addition to the various art classes, exhibits, and events that go on at the CDCAC throughout the year.

“Parents can participate and see what exists and see what arts exist in our community and our Valley,” Gerardo said. “We have a lot of people taking classes because they’re free,” Durazo said.

The Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center is offering free classes in Acrylic Painting for adults and Seniors who are Beginners or advanced, Folkloric Dance for adults and Seniors taught in Spanish, Polynesian Dance for ages 6 to 17 years old, Hula Dance for Health for adults and seniors, Ballet Dance for 6 to 8 year olds, Keyboard for ages 10 and up, Guitar for ages 12 and up, Inclusive Arts for special needs individuals ages 8 and up.

Gerardo said the programs available at the CDCAC are “thought about, coordinated, and planned so that it “brings out the best in our arts community.”

In addition, the CDCAC will have offers for fees including Artistic Drawing for ages 12 and older for $25 per month, Beginning Improv and Acting for ages 13 and up for $15 a month, and Paint Night for adults and Seniors for $5 to $10 per class, and “Learning and Playing Through Arts” for preschoolers ages 3 to 5 years old at $30 per session.

Other than the CDCAC programs, the Calexico Recreation Department also offers a variety of classes at the Calexico Community Center for fees, including Wearable Artand a variety of sports including youth basketball, volleyball, open gym Dodge ball, Kofuja-do Karate, Zumba for All ages 7 and up, “Fitness for the Fun of It,” an introduction to sports skills called “Me and All Sports” for ages 3 to 6, and Kids Night Out, which can include indoor activities such as crafts, movies, board games, and with snacks provided.

For adults there is Aerobics, Zumba, Yoga, and a Personal Motivation group with a Volunteer counselor. For Seniors there is Senior Aerobics, Zumba Gold, Crotchet Club, Sewing, Senior Arts & Crafts, and Bingo.

“Chews From the Heart“shoe art is also available, for free, at the Calexico Community Center.

Gerardo said 2023 will have the Recreation Department’s first volleyball and basketball youth tournaments since the COVID pandemic.

Gerardo said interested residents can register for the events by visiting the Calexico Recreation Department, located at 707 Dool Avenue in Calexico. The programs will run from September into May 2023.

Since receiving consistent funding from the City of Calexico starting in 2020, the CDCAC has been able to put more funds towards offering more stable arts-related activities as part of the City of Calexico’s Recreation Department, Gerardo. Prior to July 2020, Gerardo said the Center’s funding came from a variety of different sources apart from the City of Calexico.

“With more sustainable funding we have been able to provide more and for longer periods of time … for creating programs at the Center for the residents,” Gerardo said.

“As for the name, Mrs. Durazo has been very active in the arts here in Calexico,” Gerardo said, “… and she’s still (an arts) Commissioner right now, and still very active in our city.”

Durazo has retired from teaching and administrative work as an Educator in 2000 due to health reasons, she said, but has held many other titles including being a (now defunct) Imperial County Arts Council board member, a former teacher’s union President, a member of the thespian “Border Players,” and a former Calexico City Councilwoman. She said she now gets to focus more on spending time with her family and promoting the arts.

She said the “Calexico Arts Center” was renamed the “Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center” in February 2008 due to the community supporting her due to her early bouts with cancer.

Because of the Center’s name, Durazo said some Calexico Residents think she owns the Center. “Let me be clear: I do not own it,” she said, “The City does.”

She said the Calexico Arts Council and the City of Calexico still have a “wonderful relationship” where the entities work together to provide funding for the various arts offerings through the CDCAC.

“The offerings are varied but we’ve supported a little bit of everything,” Durazo said.

“We try any little way we can to help,” she said.

The next proximate community event held at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center will be having a Mexico Independence Day Event Exhibit on September 13, which will include showcased art done by adults and teens, as well as live music from Mariachi Aurora de Calexico and Patty Hurtado and a ballet folklorico dance presentation. The event will take place at the CDCAC from 5:30 pm to 8 pm

In October, the Cultural Arts Center will host a Paint Night with a cancer awareness theme on October 4, a “Dia de la Raza” exhibit and book presentation with Calexico author Charlie Zamarripa on October 11, and two workshops for art with paper with Dia de los Muertos and Halloween-type themes on October 18 and October 25.

Some events in 2023 will beWomen in the Arts“Exhibit in March,”It’s a Lego World“Exhibit for Children’s Day in April, and “Creative Young Minds” and Mother’s Day exhibits in May.

For these and more offerings at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center and the Calexico Community Center, view the City of Calexico Recreation & Cultural Arts Fall 2022-Spring 2023 Program Guide.

To register for class offerings or for more information on upcoming events, contact the Calexico Recreation Department by phone at 760-768-2176 or visit in person at 707 Dool Avenue in Calexico. The Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center is located at 421 Heffernan Avenue in Calexico.