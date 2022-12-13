Carmelo Anthony Talks About His Future In The NBA

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony were two of the biggest stars in the NBA during the 2000s and into the early 2010s.

Now, they both have their attention on their sons, who are close to beginning their Collegiate and potentially professional journeys, as Bronny James and Bryce James, the two sons of LeBron, faced off against Kiyan Anthony, the son of Carmelo, in one of the nation’s top high school basketball showdowns on Monday night.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button