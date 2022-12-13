Carmelo Anthony Says He Has Limited Control Over NBA Future

Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned a quarter of the way into the NBA season, and while he waits for a new opportunity, he isn’t in a rush to get back into the league. The star free agent told ESPN’s Malika Andrews that he is letting the process play out, and he is in a good spot being patient.

“I realize there’s a lot of things that’s not in my control,” he said. “So I can sit back and let it play out, and whatever it’s going to be, it’s going to be and I accept that, I’m at peace with that.”

