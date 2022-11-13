Carmelo Anthony 4-star son wants SU ‘top of my list’

Alright, Syracuse basketball coaches, enough Messing around – please offer a Scholarship asap to the son of Orange Legend Carmelo Anthony.

As we’ve noted several times lately, ‘Cuse coaches are reportedly showing interest in 2025 four-star prospect Kiyan Anthony, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard from New York City who is seeing his national rankings climb and offer sheet grow.

Carmelo Anthony, a long-time NBA star who led the Orange to the program’s only national title in 2003, was in the house on Saturday night when Syracuse football Hosted top-25 Florida State.

Understandably, he received a huge applause from the crowd inside the JMA Wireless Dome. And, per a tweet from Cuse Sports Talk, Kiyan Anthony may have spent some time during that game chatting with Syracuse basketball assistant coaches Adrian Autry and Gerry McNamara. Just saying.

Syracuse basketball needs to offer the son of Carmelo Anthony, a four-star SG.

In a brief TikTok video that we recently came across, Kiyan Anthony discussed his recruiting process at present. He said he may look at some unofficial visits by the end of this year, and he plans to schedule some official visits during his junior season.

But toward the end of this video, Anthony said that he wants to get the Orange “top of my list,” adding, “I want to create the hype.”

That is awesome. Understandably, if Anthony did end up donning a Syracuse basketball uniform down the line, there could be some additional pressure put on him, given what his dad managed to do in Central New York.

And it would be completely understandable, too, if he ultimately elected to carve out his own Collegiate path somewhere beside the Orange. For now, anyway, Anthony does appear to have a high interest in the ‘Cuse. Love it.

It appears Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan is chatting with Coach Autry and Coach G-Mac 👀 — Cuse Sports Talk (@CuseSportsTalk_) November 13, 2022

To me, if Syracuse basketball coaches were to offer him, it would not be, in any way, shape or form, an offer doled out merely because Carmelo Anthony is his father. Not even close.

As an example, Kiyan recently checked in at four stars, No. 62 overall, No. 14 at shooting guard and No. 3 in New York within the 2025 class when 247Sports published national rankings for this cycle.

So Anthony is an excellent player, and he recently performed quite well against a professional team. What’s more, he is a sophomore at the famous Christ the King Regional High School in Middle Village, NY, and numerous national pundits are forecasting the Royals as a top-20 squad across the country during the 2022-23 stanza.

Heck, I think Anthony could conceivably make a push for five-star status, and I’ve suggested that businessman Adam Weitsman give Melo’s son a call about potentially lucrative name, image and likeness opportunities.

According to recruiting Web sites and his Twitter account, Anthony’s Scholarship offer list, at this juncture, includes Memphis, Bryant, George Mason and Manhattan. Memphis is a big-time offer, by the way.

Besides Syracuse basketball, other college groups reportedly showing interest in him include Illinois, Penn State, St. John’s, Morgan State and others.

So you see, some impressive high-majors are vying for Anthony, and his number of top-flight suitors is only going to expand as his recruiting process carries onward.

Kiyan Anthony seems to hold the Orange in high regard. It’s time for Syracuse basketball coaches to offer him a scholarship.