Carmel seeks applications for 2023 arts Grants – Hamilton County Reporter

The City of Carmel is now seeking applications for 2023 City Arts Grants, a program designed to support local arts organizations whose work keeps the city vibrant and appealing to Residents and visitors alike. Since 2004, more than $16.1 million in arts grants have been awarded.

The 2022 Support for the Arts program awarded $1,181,770 to 28 organizations located in Carmel or who hold programs or performances in Carmel. The money is based on 1 percent of the city budget. The Grants are awarded on a competitive basis and the recommendations are reviewed and final approval is made by Mayor Jim Brainard.

“We view the support of our arts organizations as a strong economic development tool for the City of Carmel,” Mayor Brainard said. “Since the creation of the Arts & Design District and Center for the Performing Arts, Carmel has become a destination for those who appreciate the Arts. It is important for us to continue to Invest in those things that help elevate the quality of life in Carmel and help us continue to attract corporate Headquarters and a highly educated, qualified labor force to fill those jobs.”

The Center for the Performing Arts, with a diverse variety of musical and entertainment performances, helps draw visitors from all over the Midwest and beyond. In addition to The Palladium concert hall, many also come for events at The Tarkington and The Studio Theaters and the Feinstein Cabaret at the Hotel Carmichael. In the winter, the Center is also home to the Christkindlmarkt and The Ice at Carter Green. Carmel is also home to a vibrant Arts & Design District with art galleries, the Indiana Design Center, shops and restaurants and major events throughout the year, including monthly gallery walks, classic car shows and the popular International Arts Festival. Midtown, between the Arts District and City Center, has a public plaza with places to eat and play.

All this helps attract families and visitors to the city and helps local businesses. According to the most recent studies by Visit Hamilton County, visitors who stay in Carmel spend about $353 million annually in lodging, food and beverage, transportation and attraction purchases and contribute significantly to the overall tourism impact. This spending by visitors supports 5,000 jobs in Carmel and helps generate more than $42 million in state and local taxes, saving Residents more than $850 per year in taxes they would otherwise need to pay for the same services.

Local arts groups are encouraged to apply. The deadline for the initial round of applications is Wednesday, Nov. 30. Click here for the 2023 Arts Grant Application.