Carmel new No. 1 in Fab 15

We were promised drama last week with a number of the area’s top boys soccer teams slated to go head-to-head and it did not disappoint. Noblesville knocked off top-dog Zionsville before falling to Hamilton Southeastern, which also beat Westfield. Elsewhere, Fishers handed unbeaten Brownsburg its first loss, before tying with North Central — which also played even with Carmel.

1. Carmel (8-2-3)

Last week: 2

Connor Dora and Hayden Warneke scored goals to secure a tie with North Central, then Dora, Josiah Shepson and Will Latham all found the back of the net in a 3-0 win over Westfield. The Greyhounds have beaten Brebeuf, Fishers and Greenfield-Central, lost to Noblesville and Hamilton Southeastern, and tied with Zionsville and Pike.

2. Zionsville (7-1-2)

LW: 1

The Eagles surrendered three second-half goals en route to a 5-1 loss to Noblesville on Tuesday. They bounced back from their first setback of the season by shutting out Avon, and have a challenging week ahead with HSE, Providence and Bishop Dwenger.

3. Fishers (8-2-3)

LW: 3

The Tigers lost to Zionsville and Carmel, but beat HSE, hence their Positioning in the 3-spot this week. They scored an impressive win Tuesday over previously unbeaten Brownsburg, using goals by Noah Reinhart and Will Sandlon, plus a strong combined effort in net by Gavin Clayton and Miles Hardy to down the Bulldogs.

4. Hamilton Southeastern (9-1-3)

LW: 4

HSE went 4-1-1 through a daunting start to September, with the two most recent wins coming last week against Westfield and Noblesville (James Wells and Davis Brown scored the Royals’ two goals in both games). The Royals host Zionsville on Tuesday, then conclude the regular season with two games in Fort Wayne (Carroll and Homestead).

5. Brebeuf Jesuit (9-3-1)

LW: 5

Brebeuf secured a share of the Circle City Conference title Thursday with a 7-1 rout of Chatard. Coach Carlos Zavaleta’s team is averaging over three goals per game against a schedule that’s included Noblesville, Guerin, Carmel, Westfield, HSE and Heritage Christian. It opened the Marion County tournament vs. Pike on Monday.

6. Noblesville (7-2-2)

LW: 6

The Millers hung a five-spot on a Zionsville team that had allowed just five goals through its first eight games, then was held in check by HSE (also very good defensively) two nights later. It’s wide-open among that cluster of the area’s top teams is what I’m trying to say. Noblesville finished the week with a 4-2 win over Castle, and has three games this week: Plainfield, Glenbrook South (Illinois) and East Central.

7. Pike (8-1-3)

LW: 7

The Red Devils played Center Grove to a 4-4 tie, then shutout Lawrence Central, 5-0. It’s too bad they were matched up with Brebeuf in the opening round of the Marion County tournament — seems like it should be later in the bracket — but we’ll have a better idea of ​​where this team stands by the time you read this.

8. Perry Meridian (9-2-1)

LW: 8

Perry Meridian handled its business against Whiteland (won, 8-1). Now it’s onto the Marion County tournament, which began Monday night vs. a quality Speedway squad.

9. Heritage Christian (10-2-1)

LW: 9

A Julian Bell goal with 16 minutes left was the difference in a 1-0 loss to Sectional opponent Brebeuf. The Eagles bounced back with a 3-1 win over Pendleton Heights (Gabe Carrao scored twice; Noah Hamm added a goal and an assist).

10. Brownsburg (9-1-2)

LW: 12

May have under-ranked the Bulldogs last week (part of the reason for the bump up; they also held their own vs. Fishers), but they’ll have an opportunity to solidify their position in the top 10 over the next couple weeks with Westfield, Zionsville and Noblesville prior to the start of sectionals.

11. Park Tudor (10-1-1)

LW: 10

The Panthers’ first loss of the season came in the PAAC Championship game against Rival University, which they shut out at the end of August. This week’s Marion County tournament could provide some quality tests with Roncalli, Brebeuf and Pike in Park Tudor’s half of the bracket.

12. Speedway (10-1)

LW: 12

I’m very much looking forward to watching the Sparkplugs in the Marion County opener vs. Perry Meridian. They entered the match having shut out five of their past six opponents and with a 46-6 goal differential.

13. Plainfield (8-1-1)

LW: 13

A shutout (Avon), a two-goal win (Mt. Vernon) and a penalty kicks win (East Central), all over a three-day stretch for the Quakers. Their upcoming week features Avon, Center Grove, Noblesville and Westfield.

14. Greenfield-Central (8-1-2)

LW: NO

The Cougars have won six straight (all shutouts) since a 3-0 loss to Carmel. Goalkeeper Jordin Jones is credited with 125 saves — he made 17 in a 1-0 win over Mt. Vernon earlier this month — and nine shutouts (only four goals allowed, three of which came vs. the Greyhounds). GC plays Shelbyville on Thursday before traveling to Fishers next Tuesday.

15. University (8-2-2)

LW: 15

Saturday’s 1-0 win over Park Tudor sets the stage for a seemingly inevitable rubber match in sectionals. The Trailblazers have games this week against Hamilton Heights and Greenwood Christian Academy.

