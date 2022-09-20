Carmel new No. 1 in Fab 15

We were promised drama last week with a number of the area’s top boys soccer teams slated to go head-to-head and it did not disappoint. Noblesville knocked off top-dog Zionsville before falling to Hamilton Southeastern, which also beat Westfield. Elsewhere, Fishers handed unbeaten Brownsburg its first loss, before tying with North Central — which also played even with Carmel.

TL;DR: There’s a new No. 1 in this week’s Fab 15.

Goals, saves and PKs: Vote for soccer players of the week (Sept. 12-17)

1. Carmel (8-2-3)

Last week: 2

Connor Dora and Hayden Warneke scored goals to secure a tie with North Central, then Dora, Josiah Shepson and Will Latham all found the back of the net in a 3-0 win over Westfield. The Greyhounds have beaten Brebeuf, Fishers and Greenfield-Central, lost to Noblesville and Hamilton Southeastern, and tied with Zionsville and Pike.

