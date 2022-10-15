Carmel beats Suffern, extends win streak

SUFFERN — It was by no stretch pretty.

But, despite drive-stopping penalties, a penalty that negated a 52-yard touchdown, three missed extra points and a blocked punt that morphed into a first down going the other way, the Carmel football team’s Incredible streak remained intact Friday night.

If barely.

In shutting out host Suffern 25-0, the Rams not only won their 22nd consecutive game but 22nd consecutive game by 24 or more points.

What it means

That spoke to a couple of things, including the Rams’ resilience and dominating defense.

Except for a long third-quarter run by Suffern’s Don Dorcelly (which Suffern then erased, sandwiching a five-yard penalty between two bad snaps that cost it another 35 yards), Carmel’s defense was nearly smothering.

Player of the game

That defense was led by the game’s biggest Offensive star, senior Nick Rosaforte.

Rosaforte, who was defensive player of the game last year when Carmel won the state Class AA football championship, seemed to be everywhere on defense, most often on top of Suffern’s ball carriers.

But his Offensive effort was just as good.

Rosaforte scored twice. He set himself up for his first touchdown, carrying the ball 19 yards to the Mounties’ 3-yard line, then going in from there to put Carmel up 6-0 late in the first quarter.

Rosaforte’s second TD came with him taking a direct snap and scampering 20 yards into the end zone late in the third quarter. That followed runs of 14 and 17 yards by Tom Keating.

Rosaforte would have had an even bigger score — 52 yards in the fourth quarter — if not for a Carmel holding penalty. He also lost a 20-yard carry to another hold.

By the numbers

Carmel (6-0) — Sophomore Tristen Werlau had touchdown runs of 15 and 33 yards. His 15-yarder, which gave the Rams a 13-0 second-quarter lead after Jared Navidad’s PAT, came after he broke off a 35-yard carry that saw him spin away from a couple of Defenders and drag one a couple of yards. The drive started after Werlau recovered a Suffern fumble. Werlau’s other TD was in the final quarter and followed one of Suffern’s numerous bad snaps, this one leading to a shanked punt. Chris Nerys had a fourth-quarter interception.

Suffern (2-4) — Dorcelly’s big, early fourth-quarter run was of 43 yards to the Suffern 21. Jackson Kriessler had a couple of big plays. Included was his recovery of a partially blocked Suffern punt on a fourth-and-10 from his own 21. Kriessler ran the ball up to his 39 for the first down. Mitchell Finnegan had an on-side kick recovery to open the second half, although Suffern subsequently lost the ball on a fumble.

What they said

“We knew their defensive line, coming in, was going to be very tough,” Suffern’s 29-year-old, first-year Coach Dan Muller said.

While a lot went wrong, he said, “The kids fought pretty well for most of the game.”

Of Rosaforte’s performance on both sides of the ball Carmel Coach Todd Cayea said, “He’s very strong. He plays like this all the time.”

Cayea was pleased with how his team “handled adversity,” but indicated most of the adversity was self-inflicted with “really, really sloppy” play.

Rosaforte also found a positive in his squad’s response to negatives, remarking, “We were hurting ourselves with penalties but I’m proud how we came out and got the win.”

“It’s just all about keeping our composure and staying locked in and keeping our heads,” added Rosaforte, who liked his team’s physical play.

Up next

Suffern will host Ketcham Friday at 7 pm

The Rams are scheduled to play at North Rockland at 1:30 pm next Saturday.

