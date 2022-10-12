Carmada brings artistically painted cars to the Shine Mural Festival in St. Petersburg

The Shine Mural Festival is bringing color and creativity to walls and Streets throughout St. Petersburg Oct. 14-23. But this year, the art extends to cars with the Carmada Street Carnival, happening outside of the Childs Park Rec Center on Oct. 15.

Tampa-based Featured artist Nneka Jones will be live-painting a car at the event, which is the official kickoff Celebration for Shine. Art cars from past events will be on display, as will the Polaris Slingshot embellished by St. Petersburg artist Amy Ilic-Vope as part of Shine. Jason Harvin will be painting an intersection mural nearby.

Mitzi Jo Gordon, founder and curator of Carmada, said she has not done a large-scale art car event in St. Petersburg since 2015. She received a grant this year from the Pinellas Recovers program through Creative Pinellas. That group redistributed funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, which is paying for the event.

Carmada was born in 2014 at the Gasparilla Festival of the Arts after Gordon had her own car painted by an artist. She was on that festival’s Advisory board at the time and there was a need for more local activities led by local artists. Carmada has been presented at the festival since.

In a full-circle moment, Gasparilla Festival of the Arts has provided Carmada with a sponsorship for the Shine event, the first time it has done so for an outside event. GFA will have a presence at the street Carnival promoting its Emerging artists application.

“We have Tampa and St. Pete coming together,” Gordon said. “And it makes sense, because it’s art on wheels … everybody always talks about bridging the bay. So what better than art on wheels to do that?”

Another connection is Featured artist Jones, who won Best of Show at Gasparilla Festival of the Arts earlier this year. Jones will paint a car that belongs to another Black female artist who lives in St. Petersburg.

Gordon had the community in mind when planning the event. The Childs Park Neighborhood Association will have a presence, as will the Pinellas County School Board. The Pinellas County Library System will be issuing library cards.

Hands-on activities include projects from the NOMAD Art Bus, which will be on site. Another fun project gives participants refurbished Matchbox cars to embellish with paint markers and take home.

After years of producing Carmada, Gordon has seen a community of art car owners form. She finds car owners through calls on social media and is sometimes contacted directly by people who want an art car. She refers to them as volunteers because they offer their vehicles to be painted, giving the artists creative freedom.

“Some of these drivers will come back to these car shows year after year,” she said. “(They) have been so incredibly supportive about consistently returning to display their vehicle and share that art with the public.”

The more cars that participate in Carmada, the more potential the event has for growth. Gordon would like to do a Parade of art cars someday. She said there are several places in the country where the art form is celebrated.

“Art car culture is such a fascinating thing. You know, it doesn’t go back super far,” she said. “It’s not a huge thing and it’s funny, because it’s such a ubiquitous object, that you don’t see more expression on car surfaces. But there are hot spots. I would love for the Tampa Bay area to become one.”

If you go

Carmada Street Carnival. Free. 10 am-3 pm Oct. 15. 4300 11th Ave. S, St. Petersburg. artcarmada.com.