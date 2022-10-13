Carly Johns Delighted to Win Goal of the Month – News

Carly Johns has become the first female winner of an Oxford United Goal of the Month competition.

Oxford United Women’s Number 9 scored a Fantastic goal in a 5-0 Rout over Cheltenham Town Ladies FC on the 6th of September, which fans voted as the best goal scored by a United player in the month.

“It feels amazing to be the first female winner, I’m sure there will be many more cracking goals scored from the girls that can be put in for contention as well for months to come.”

“As soon as I saw Naomi’s (Cole) head go up to look for a pass I started my run. Thankfully, she saw it and played a good ball over the top. I then saw the defender was closing in, so I just tapped it around her and then saw the keeper was off her line so instantly I thought to chip her, and it worked out pretty well!” said the striker.

Oxford United Women are flying, sitting unbeaten at the top of the Southern Premier Division. Carly has played a big part in that, scoring and assisting three goals.

“It feels great to win, this team has and always will have a winning mentality, so we were very happy about that. I was delighted when I saw that my goal was a contender for goal of the month, there were some amazing finishes in there so thank you to everyone who voted for my goal.”

United Women’s top scorer, Leah Burridge, also had a goal nominated. The U’s now face second-placed Portsmouth Women on Sunday the 23rd of October in what will be a huge game at the top of the table.

“Pompey will be a test but the two-week break will do everyone some good, it will allow our players to rest properly in time for the match and be able to put in a good performance. We are really excited and can’t wait for games like these at Court Place Farm where the fan support is amazing” added Johns.