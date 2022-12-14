Carlos Sainz rates 15-time Golf Major above Michael Schumacher and Rafael Nadal

Carlos Sainz, who himself is quite an established F1 driver racing in the shiny red car for Ferrari Revealed that there is one particular sportsperson he is most desperate and nervous about meeting.

The Spaniard idolises American Golfer Tiger Woods for how he has changed his sport while beating constant criticism.

Speaking to the New York Times, Sainz admitted that Woods is the only sportsperson he would be nervous meeting and he felt strange stating that because he has met Rafael Nadal and Michael Schumacher too.

The Ferrari driver believes that of all the Legends of sports that he has met, he would be most impressed by the 15-time Golf Major Winner Woods.

Also Read: Schumacher predicts Guanyu Zhou can be sacked once $450 million Investor arrives in F1

No athlete has the same aura as Woods, says Carlos Sainz

Woods was hyped as a Supreme Talent way before he made his professional debut in 1996 due to his exploits at the college level.

Throughout his career, the Golfer faced multiple troubles both on and off the course with his well-documented divorce, but he is still one of the best there is.

Sainz admires how Woods powered through all those and changed the history of the sport. “It is the aura he has around him, the charisma,” stated Sainz.

Everyone wants him to win despite the polemics

The American has won 15 Golf Majors and 8 PGA tour events and Towers while being heavily criticized and being at the center of the spotlight with his controversial divorce.

Sainz explained that the aura that Woods carries around him on a golf course is something that no one can explain. Despite all the polemics, 99% of people still want Tiger to win. “Tell me an athlete that has this aura. No one,” they said.

The Spaniard himself loves playing golf and is often seen practicing and perfecting his skills with fellow F1 drivers, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc.

And he sees his idol’s career as a case study. The Ferrari driver explained his love for Woods by saying that Wood’s character is super interesting. How can someone create so much Charisma that everyone wants you to win even if you have made a lot of mistakes?

Also Read: F1 fans can pay $40 to listen to Ted Kravitz live