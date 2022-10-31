Carlo Ancelotti under investigation after accusing officials of ‘making up’ handball in Girona draw
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti could face disciplinary action after accusing the officials of ‘making up’ a handball call in his side’s 1-1 draw with Girona on Sunday.
Despite delivering one of their less-impressive performances of the season, Ancelotti’s side looked set to make 11 wins from 12 La Liga matches when Vinicius Junior gave them the lead at home to Girona with 20 minutes to go.
However, the visitors drew level just ten minutes later when Cristhian Stuani converted a penalty that was given after Marco Asensio was judged to have handled the ball following a VAR check.
Ancelotti was far from pleased with that decision and made his feeling clear after the match, stating that the supposed infringement was made up.
“I don’t like to talk about this, but today I am going to do it,” he said. “It is not a penalty because he does not touch the ball with his hand. I have spoken with Asensio and he tells me that it has hit him in the chest.
“It is true that the left hand is in a bit of a strange position. If he touches the ball with his hand there could be a doubt, but he simply does not touch the ball with his hand. They have made it up.”
The Real manager has now been reported by the country’s Refereeing committee for those comments and an investigation has been opened, with a four-match ban understood to be a possible outcome if Ancelotti is found guilty.
Asensio himself took to Twitter after the game to post a video of the incident, claiming that it was a perfect example of what the officials had promised would not be called as a penalty during pre-season meetings.
“The definition of not a handball that they explained to us at the beginning of the season,” he wrote. “Incredible that today it is…”