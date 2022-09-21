Carlisle poised to celebrate the 40th Annual Harvest of the Arts festival this weekend | Carlisle

With the onset of fall, Carlisle is prepared for Harvest season — Harvest of the Arts, that is.

The Downtown Carlisle Association’s (DCA) 40th annual festival will fill the downtown Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm with more than 100 artists and crafters, a European sports cars display, activities for kids, live entertainment and more.

As downtown Carlisle’s largest one-day event, Harvest of the Arts draws thousands of participants to explore the historical downtown, DCA officials said.

Harvest of the Arts is Sponsored by M&T Bank and will take place along West High Street from Hanover Street to College Street. Carlisle Borough lists street closures during the event as follows:

People are also reading…

West High Street from Hanover Street to College Street

Pitt Street from Louther Street to Pomfret Street

West Street from Dickinson Alley to Church Avenue

DCA Main Street Manager Stacey Gould said the festival will represent all forms of artwork and media, including “painting, photography, plants, pottery, sculpture, glass, jewelry, soaps, candles, clothing, fiber floral arrangements and woodworking.”

As has been the case for nearly 10 years, the Susquehanna Valley Plein Air Painters, a group of outdoor painters, will Capture the scenery downtown during the festival, according to the DCA. The Susquehanna Valley Vintage Sports Car Club will also showcase vintage sports cars at its Meeting of the Marquees/Artistry on Wheels display.

Aside from the various exhibitors, Saturday’s event will also feature live music from local artists on the town square by Veteran’s Courtyard and under the marquee at the Carlisle Theater on West High Street. Activities for kids, including face painting, caricatures and crafting projects will also be available at Kid’s Alley along North Pitt Street.

Of course, Harvest of the Arts wouldn’t be a true festival without food; the DCA said the event will feature a variety of options, including crabcakes, French fries, funnel cakes, baked goods and fresh items from various vendors at Farmers on the Square each week.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the event can contact Gould at [email protected]