Carl Cherenfant commits to Hardaway

Penny Hardaway, two weeks after securing Memphis basketball’s first 2023 commitment, has landed the second pledge of the recruiting class.

Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 6-foot-4 guard Carl Cherenfant − rated a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite − announced Sunday his intention to play for the Tigers next season. He joins Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) 6-3 guard Ryan Forrest, a West Memphis, Ark., native, who committed to Memphis earlier this month.

Cherenfant took two official visits with the Tigers. The first (March 5) gave him a front-row seat for the team’s win over Houston in the 2021-22 regular-season finale. The second came last week. Memphis and St. John’s are the only two programs Cherenfant visited twice. LSU, South Carolina, Mississippi State, UCF and South Florida were the others that made up his list of seven finalists.

