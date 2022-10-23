Carillo’s Brace Sends Men’s Soccer Past Grand Canyon

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Graduate student Beto Carillo recorded his first-career brace by scoring twice in less than 30 seconds to propel The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s soccer team past the Grand Canyon University Lopes 3-1 on Sunday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex .

With the score tied at 1 in the 52n.d minute, Carillo got a pass outside the box then shot between three Defenders and passed a diving Leon Schmidt (4-4-2) to give the Vaqueros (5-7-3, 3-4-1 WAC) the lead.

Twenty-nine seconds later, freshman Juan Pablo Gonzalez shot towards the goal. Schmidt dove forward and to his right to try to smother the ball as a freshman Kgodiso Socks crashed the net. The ball caromed towards Carillo, who was coming in on the left side and then shot between two Defenders standing on the goal line to give the Vaqueros a 3-1 lead.

The goals were the first for Carillo in a Vaqueros uniform.

The Vaqueros initially got on the board two minutes into the match as Gonzalez sent a free kick into the box thatAnthony lump was able to redirect into the back of the net.

The Lopes (5-6-3, 2-2-2 WAC) answered 11 minutes later when Shaun Joash scored off a rebound from a Bright Nutornutsi shot that made the score 1-1.

The Vaqueros outshot the Lopes 5-4 on goal while overall shots were even at 10 apiece.

Freshman RGV FC Academy alum Alexis Gonzalez (2-2-1) made two saves.

UTRGV is back in action on Wednesday at 6:30 pm for a non-conference tilt against Incarnate Word at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.

Fans unable to attend the match in person can watch domestically on ESPN+ or internationally on WAC International.

