Caribbean Resorts With the Best Golf Courses

The Caribbean has world-class resorts with extraordinary golf courses designed by renowned Architects and Champions that allow guests to enjoy hours of entertainment surrounded by lush nature and Spectacular ocean views. These are some of the most important golf courses in the area, located in luxury hotels in the privileged Caribbean area.

St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Puerto Rico

The luxury and service Excellence of St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Puerto Rico, extends to its golf course, designed by Robert Trent Jr., one of the world’s most renowned golf course Architects who sought its Spectacular design to Preserve the natural Integrity of the spaces.

This 18-hole, par course 72 is managed by Troon Golf and certified by Audubon International’s Silver Signature Sanctuary. It features stunning greens, seaside, beautiful lakes, and wavy streets that challenge golfers, making it a favorite of the great professional Champions of this fantastic sport. Guests at the resort have the facility to confirm their departure times through the golf club’s administrative staff or with the concierge. Note that the tee area is available every 10 minutes and can be played alone or in groups.

Vidanta Riviera Maya

Legendary Champion Jack Nicklaus designed the Vidanta Riviera Maya golf course. It has 18 holes, par 54, and its extension is 2,923 yards. It was designed to take advantage of the tropical landscape of the Mexican Caribbean and is a tribute to the classic courses of the fifties, with unique challenges for both beginners and experienced golfers. It features several white-sand obstacles, natural Rocky areas, and blue water spaces, making players enjoy the best nature. While it’s a short par 3, this golf course often has headwinds that cause players’ emotions to increase.

World-class amenities include Green Break Restaurant & Bar, shoes and club rental, a driving range, a short play area, a putting green, bag storage, and a parking lot. In addition, at the Vidanta Golf store, players find a full line of sportswear, caps, and hats, as well as clothing for men, ladies, and juniors. These customers can also customize their equipment and add logos with the exclusive Custom Apparel Collection by Vidanta Golf line. Finally, it is essential to note that PGA Professional staff is trained to organize small groups and larger tournaments, as well as excursions and events in all resorts with the Vidanta golf course.

Atlantis Paradise Islands Bahamas

The Ocean Club Course, Nassau, designed by Tom Weiskopf, offers guests exciting challenges for experienced and novice Golfers amidst an extraordinary landscape that provides the best views of this privileged Caribbean area. This 18-hole, par 72 Championship golf course stretches over 7,000 yards on the Oceanside Peninsula of Atlantis Paradise Island, where the crosswinds challenge the most experienced players.

Beginning players visiting The Ocean Golf Course can take Lessons at the Golf Academy with PGA-certified instructors specialized in all levels of participants. In addition, guests and club members can purchase products in the sports shop, including active, luxury, and sports shirts, pullovers & vests, sweaters, shorts, outerwear, and women’s apparel, among other items.

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, República Dominicana

Teeth of the Dog is an extraordinary golf course designed by Peter Dye in an incomparable natural landscape of rugged rocks and corals on the Dominican coast. This stunning place, ranked number one in the Caribbean and 27 in the world, boasts 18 challenging holes, seven located along the ocean.

For the less experienced, Casa de Campo Resort & Villas offers a 21-acre rough grass golf learning center with practice areas for putt, chipping, and pitching games, plus Unlimited use of the outdoor course for full shots. It also features two indoor batting bays for quick game improvement, year-round training, individual and group golf lessons, and adjustment and repair.

In addition, guests can enjoy night games with multicolored LED balls throughout the course space. The experience also includes music, drinks, barbecue, and animation teams to make a memorable night game. Moreover, guests in the Casa de Campo Resort & Villas have a complete line of adult and junior clothing, such as shirts, pants, outerwear headwear, and many accessories to enjoy this fun sport.