Career night from Mason Gillis leads Purdue basketball over Penn State

WEST LAFAYETTE − Mason Gillis assumed his role as leader of Purdue’s basketball team.

He didn’t have to be a scorer, instead being the hard-nosed rebounder and defender who’d take open shots as they came to him sufficed.

On Wednesday night, they came in bunches and Gillis was ready for the game of his life.

The redshirt junior drilled nine 3-pointers, the most by a Purdue player in Mackey Arena, to lead the No. 1 Boilermakers (22-1, 11-1) past Penn State 80-60.

3 stars

Mason Gillis, Purdue: Gillis’ previous career high was 14 points, a feat he accomplished twice, including last season against Penn State. They more than doubled that thanks to going 9 of 12 from 3-point range. Gillis finished with 29 points.

