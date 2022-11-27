Career night for former Duke basketball guard Tre Jones

On Saturday night, former two-year Duke basketball Treasure Tre Jones tallied a career-high 23 points for the San Antonio Spurs (6-15). A career-high 13 assists. Eight rebounds, tying a season-high. Two steals. Only one turnover in 36 minutes on the floor.

Yes, even though Jones’ impressive numbers came in a 143-138 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers (7-11), there’s no doubt the individual stat line marks the 22-year-old former second-round draft pick’s best across his three-year NBA career.

And this is by far Jones’ best season as a professional.

