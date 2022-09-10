Career-low Gabos round Sparks Central men’s golf team

WEST DUNDEE, ILL.— Surging to an early season-low 291, the Central College men’s golf team stands third at the 20-team Carthage (Wis.) Fall Classic Friday.

Playing the par-71 Randall Oaks Golf Club, Kyle Gabos (senior, Plymouth, Minn., Maple Grove HS) parred his first 17 holes and carded a career-best 72. He’s tied for 10th individually.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever had a player have 18 pars in a row,” Coach Mel Blasi said. “I thought Kyle might do it. He was really solid from tee to green. The greens are pretty difficult, but he navigated those well.”

Gabos has seen limited varsity action in his Central career but is off to a fast start in his final collegiate season.

“Being a senior has really started to show in his good decision-making and being patient,” Blasi said. “There are a lot of things he’s learned over the past three years.”

National contender Aurora University (Ill.) fired 281 and holds a 2-shot lead over Illinois Wesleyan. Central is a stroke better than Hope College (Mich.), which shot 292. Millikin University (Ill.) is at 294.

Just a shot back of Gabos at 2-over-par 73 are Jacob Moffett (ie, Mount Pleasant), Harold Dobernecker (junior, Nevada) and Lucas Wendel (junior, Le Claire, Pleasant Valley HS). All are tied for the 18th. Cole McGriff (freshman, Grinnell) shot 80

Playing as an at-large entrant, Charlie Gaer (sophomore, Des Moines, Roosevelt HS) rallied from a shaky start with five birdies in seven holes to post a 78.

“I thought we played great,” Blasi said.

Wendel failed to qualify for Central’s season opener at Transylvania (Ky.) last week, but gave Central a lift Friday. They played the back nine in 3-under-par.

“It’s a big boost having Lucas in the lineup,” Blasi said. “They had a really good nine holes.”

Blasi was especially impressed with Moffett’s round.

“Jake had never seen the course before and it’s a course that’s kind of tricky,” Blasi said. “You need to be on the right side of the hole.”

Dobernecker closed his round with his third birdie of the day.

“Harold Struck the ball well,” Blasi said. “He gave himself several opportunities for birdie.”

Central shot 292 in last year’s first round of the 36-hole Carthage tourney, en route to a sixth-place finish in a 16-team field. The Dutch slipped to 302 on the second day as strong winds developed. There’s a similar forecast for Saturday, but Blasi is hopeful his team will have a better response as Central players get paired with tourney leaders Aurora and Illinois Wesleyan.

“It’s sure nice to be in the last group,” he said. “We’ll get to see the best players and hopefully learn a lot along the way.”