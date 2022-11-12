Career High 33 Points for Duffy Cruises Women’s Basketball Past MWSU

Next Game: Briar Cliff 11/19/2022 | 3:00 p.m KXRB 100.1 FM Nov. 19 (Sat) / 3:00 p.m Briar Cliff

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Augustana Women’s basketball team took hold of its second win of the 2022-23 season defeating the Griffons of Missouri Western State, 86-77. The Vikings finished the Courtyard Sioux Falls Tip-Off Classic 2-0 defeating both regional opponents.

Augustana opened its offense early in senior Aislinn Duffy who collected seven points off the bat in the first quarter, including a catch-and-shoot from behind the arc on her second shooting attempt of the afternoon. Duffy continued to see success throughout the afternoon putting up a career high of 33 points as well as seven rebounds and four assists.

Following a one-point deficit into the second quarter, Viking sophomore Izzy Moore drove the ball through a wall of Griffons to put up a layup to give the Vikings a one point advantage at 25-24. After a few traded baskets, Moore continued to see open drives drawing herself an and-one situation to convert a three-point play and take another one-point lead.

Augustana led at halftime, 45-40.

Sophomore Jennifer Aadland saw the first score for the Vikings in the third quarter catching a cross-court pass from a teammate Lauren Sees to drive the ball into a Griffon defender to complete the two-point play just 10 seconds into the quarter. The assist was one more to add on to Sees’ six of the afternoon to lead the Vikings in assists.

Bridging a scoring gap as large as 11 in the fourth quarter, the Vikings completed 10 rebounds compared to the Griffons four. Augustana capitalized on the second chance points totaling four in the fourth and 11 overall compared to Missouri Western’s two total. The Vikings pulled ahead to finish with a Sees-to-Duffy connection with the final Viking bucket taking hold a second win on the season.

Overall, the Vikings were led by Duffy with 33 points and seven rebounds and Sees with six assists.

Augustana shot 50 percent from the field for the game, connecting on 32 of its 64 field goal attempts. Nineteen of those shots were assisted, led by the aforementioned Sees’ six. Augusatna also won the rebound battle 37-25 as Aadland led AU with eight rebounds.

Up Next

The Vikings are home in the Elmen Center for the first time this season with a Saturday afternoon matchup against Briar Cliff. Tip-off will take place at 3 pm

