Career Days Lead Men’s Golf at Day 2 of Vulcan Invitational

Belle Vernon, PA. – Weather impacted day two of the Vulcan Invitational at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Belle Vernon, Pa. The team’s finished up the second round of competition, but were unable to start the third round, and finished 18th overall. The second round saw the Cardinals build off their day one performance as they continue to improve on the course.

Leading the way was needed to be Austin Panhorst , who shot a career-best 70 in the second round of competition. He had six birdies combined between the first round and the start of the second on day one and added two more birdies on day two. It was the first time in his Collegiate career that he finished under par at an event, with a lot of his success coming on the back nine. From holes 13 to 17, Panhorst notched four birdies in five holes and finished at -2 for the nine holes. He would hurt five pars and two birdies on the front nine, to help cancel our double bogey on hole six. He finished +2 on the front nine to bring his total score to one under par for the round. It called off a career-best round for the Junior as he started his season strong.

The other Cardinal who finished at par on day two was a sophomore Nick Zaller , who shot a perfect 71 to wrap up the second round of play. Like his teammate Panhorst, Zaller was at even par through the first 14 holes of round two, and finished the round on a consistent note. He had four holes to finish on the second day of competition and hit par on all four of those holes. Like Panhorst, Zaller also shot a career-best at the event and is continuing to build off his success from last spring. Zaller and Panhorst are the first set of teammates to shoot par or better for the Cardinals in a single event since before the COVID-19 pandemic. As the season goes on, these two will try to lead the way for the Cardinals all season long.

Finishing behind Zaller was Blake Ring-Fish who shot one stroke higher in the second round than the first, shooting an 80. Over the final four rounds -3 ended the Invitational on a strong note, shooting two pars and a birdie on three of those four holes. Ethan Short followed him up, wrapping up his first Collegiate tournament shooting an 83 in round two. He has a strong showing on the front nine, stringing together seven straight pars and shot +4 compared to +8 on the back nine. Rounding out the day for the Cardinals was a sophomore Alex Parker who dropped his score three strokes from round one to finish with a career-best 83. He also had success on the front nine, picking up four pars to finish at +5 to complete the career-best round.

The Wheeling University Men’s Golf team returns to action on Tuesday, September 13th, when they head to the Charleston Invitational.