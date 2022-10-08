Careccia’s Late Goal Helps Union Tie RPI, 1-1

Box Score TROY, NY – The Union College Women’s soccer team faced off against Liberty League opponent, Rensselaer, on Friday evening from ECAV Stadium. The Dutchwomen earned a 1-1 tie against the Engineers.

Junior Cassidy Careccia scored her first Collegiate goal in the 70th minute to even the game at 1-1.

In the opening minutes of the contest, Union had the best chance. Sophomore Sam Friedman drove a towards the end line and cut back. Then sent a cross through the 18-yard box to junior Amanda Sgueglia . Sgueglia’s one timed shot just missed the net wide. The Engineers found the back of the net first and broke a 0-0 tie.

RPI took five shots in the half and all four found their way on frame. Union took five shots with two making it on goal. Senior Abby Mitty made three saves in the opening stanza.

Union evened things up in the 70th minute. Following an Engineer foul, Union was awarded a free kick. Careccia took the free kick following a designed play from Union. She sent a Rocket of a shot into the top right corner from about 25 yards out. This evened the score at 1-1. This goal was the first Collegiate goal for Careccia.

RPI out shot Union 6-4 in the game. First-year Rachel Berliner split time in net with Mitty and made two saves in the second half to keep the game tied at 1.

Union (8-2-1) will continue Liberty League play when they return home to play host to William Smith on Friday October 14. That game kicks off at 4 pm from College Park Field.