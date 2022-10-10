Cards in the NFL: 2022 Week 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Week Five of the National Football League’s 2022 season is almost complete, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Nine former Cards have made it to active NFL rosters so far this season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.

Here are how former Cards fared in Week Five of the 2022 NFL season:

Jair Alexander

Position: Cornerback
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (at Vikings): Started for five tackles (four solo).
Week 2 (vs. Bears): Started for three tackles (two solo), one tackle for loss, one interception and one pass defense.
Week 3 (at Buccaneers): Started for no stats – suffered groin injury on opening drive.
Week 4 (vs. Patriots): Inactive.
Week 5 (vs. Giants – London): Started for five tackles (four solo) and one tackle for loss.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button