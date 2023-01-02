Cards in the NFL: 2022 Week 17

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Week 17 of the National Football League’s 2022 season is almost complete, and former Louisville football players continue to make significant impacts across the league.

Here are how former Cardinals fared in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, as well as the previous weeks:

Jair Alexander

Position: Cornerback
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2015-17

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button