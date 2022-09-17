Cards Down Falconer Volleyball | News, Sports, Jobs

FALCONER — Randolph (5-0, 4-0 CCAA East) defeated Falconer (2-3, 2-2 CCAA D1 West) in four sets 25-20, 29-31, 26-24, 25-19 in nonleague volleyball action Friday.

The Cardinals were led by Eve Adams with 24 kills, 11 aces and 21 digs; Kameron Luce with 28 assists and 10 digs; Sadie Steward had seven kills and two digs; and Avery Morrison added 15 digs.

Falconer was powered by Hannah Melquist with 26 assists, seven kills, 18 digs and two blocks; Dani Krenzer had 15 kills, 28 digs and two aces; Mylie Zaranek contributed 21 digs and four kills; and Laura Reichenbach added six kills.

TROJANS SWEEP MG

BEMUS POINT — Southwestern (6-0, 6-0 CCAA D1 West) swept Maple Grove (4-2, 4-0 CCAA D2 West) in three sets 25-21, 36-34, 25-21 in nonleague action.

Southwestern was led by Arrington Restivo with four kills, 19 assists, a dig and three aces; Lauren Cotter had 11 kills, four blocks, three digs and five aces; Jaidyn Newhouse added eight kills, two digs and two aces; Payton Swartz made seven digs; Ary Butterfield had two kills, two digs and an ace; and Leigha Sischo made two kills, one dig and four aces.

Maple Grove was led by Eliza Dawes with 12 kills, three aces and six digs; Erin Mansfield had four aces and 21 assists; Rachael King contributed four kills and a block; Hannah Benson had three kills; and Hayley Johnson added four blocks.

CLYMER/SHERMAN SWEEPS

SALAMANCA — Janelle Burchanowski had 11 aces, 15 assists and three kills as Clymer/Sherman swept nonleague Salamanca 25-15, 25-21, 25-4.

Cora Goldberg had three aces, three kills and a block while Alexys Neckers had four kills, two aces and an assist for the Wolves.