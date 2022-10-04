Cardinals zip Bluejays in soccer, 1-0 | News, Sports, Jobs

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Area boys soccer team swept its regular-season series with the Waseca Bluejays, winning 1-0 on Monday night at the Jeffery Kot Soccer Complex in Fairmont.

The Cardinals won the first meeting with the Bluejays 3-1 on Sept. 6.

“We had possession a long time tonight and had good passing,” Fairmont Area head Coach Brady Meyer said. “We played more as a team tonight. You feel good after a game like this. You play hard, play well and win. You don’t feel good if you play hard, play well and lose.”

After dominating possession in the first half, Erick Gonzalez-Godoy scored the game’s lone goal with less than five minutes left in the opening 40 minutes. Matthew Kotewa had the assist.

In the second half, the Cardinals increased their pressure on Bluejays netminder Eduardo Gallegos, sending 12 shots his way, six of which he saved.

The Cardinals finished with only four shots on goal in the opening half and six in the second half for a total of 10, compared to the Bluejays’ six and two for a total of eight.

Defensively, Fairmont Area goalkeeper Jack Kosbab had the shutout, stopping all eight shots.

The Cardinals (7-6-1) host Marshall at 7 pm Tonight at Kot Soccer Complex, while the Bluejays travel to Mankato to battle Loyola at 4:30 pm today at the Good Counsel Campus.

“This was a big win for us in the playoff standings and we have two more games in which we can move up in the seedings in the playoffs,” Meyer said.

Waseca 0-0-0

Fairmont Area 1-0-1

Scoring Plays

1st Half

FA–Erick Gonzalez-Godoy (Matthew Kotewa), 3:56.

2nd Half

No scoring

Shots-on-goal: Waseca 6-2-8; Fairmont Area 4-6-10.

Corners: Waseca 1; Fairmont Area 4.

Saves: Eduardo Gallegos (W) 9; Jack Kosbab (FA) 8.