Cardinals WR Marquise Brown suffered a non-surgical fracture in his foot, expected to miss six weeks

The Arizona Cardinals added receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade but will lose wideout Marquise Brown.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Cardinals receiver suffered a non-surgical fracture in his foot in Sunday’s 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, per sources informed of the situation. The recovery time for the injury is about six weeks. Brown is getting a second opinion on the injury from Dr. Robert Anderson before moving forward.

The wideout is expected to land on injured reserve. Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Brown was out “indefinitely.”

Brown suffered an injury late in the fourth quarter on an intercepted deep heave from Kyler Murray. The receiver was seen in a walking boot after the defeat.

Arizona acquired the former first-round pick and the No. 100 overall selection (defensive end Myjai Sanders) from Baltimore in a draft-day trade for the No. 23 overall pick

The injury is a big blow to the Cardinals. Brown has been the Lone bright spot in an otherwise bland Kliff Kingsbury offense. He’s generated 485 yards and three touchdowns on 43 catches. Hollywood went for at least 68 yards in each of the last five games, including a 140-yard outburst in Week 3 against the Rams. Brown was on pace to smash his career-high 1,008-yard mark set last season.

With DeAndre Hopkins activated Monday following his six-game suspension, Arizona hoped finally having its receivers on the field together would jumpstart an inconsistent offense. Alas, the Cardinals won’t get to see them on the field anytime soon.

Brown’s injury offers context to the Anderson trade, with Arizona needing additional bodies after losing Hollywood.

Adding injury to injury, Arizona fears starting left guard Justin Pugh suffered a season-ending knee injury, Rapoport added. The 10th-year veteran will undergo additional tests to confirm the injury.