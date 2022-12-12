Cardinals vs. Patriots NFL DFS: DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football Picks for Monday Night Football

Two teams with struggling quarterbacks will meet on Monday Night Football when the New England Patriots visit the Arizona Cardinals. Mac Jones has as many interceptions (seven) as touchdowns, but should he be among your NFL DFS picks? Kyler Murray’s struggles aren’t stats-related, but he’s lost nine of his last 10 home games. With neither of these teams lighting up the scoreboard this year, what positions should you focus on when filling out MNF NFL DFS lineups? Setting NFL DFS stacks and evaluating the NFL DFS matchups for single-game slates is never easy, so having a little expert help is key. Before you make your NFL DFS Picks for Patriots vs. Cardinals on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Monday Night Football is Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Although it hasn’t resulted in victories, Murray’s production has risen dramatically in recent weeks. He had seven passing TDs over his first seven games, but now has seven passing TDs over his last three games. He’s coming off a three-score performance against the Chargers in which he had 191 passing and 56 rushing yards.

The Patriots have struggled to defend mobile quarterbacks this year, as Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields combined for 189 rushing yards and two scores on the ground in addition to five touchdowns through the air versus New England. Meanwhile, Murray has averaged the fourth-most Fantasy points among QBs since Week 8.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The five-time Pro Bowler hasn’t missed a beat since returning from his six-game suspension and ranks eighth in positional Fantasy points over the last seven weeks. Hopkins has either scored a touchdown or gained 91 yards in all six games this season.

New England's pass defense had been nearly impenetrable all season until recently. After allowing four receiving TDs to opposing wideouts through the first 11 weeks of the season, the Patriots have allowed the same number over the last two weeks. Those games consisted of matchups against Justin Jefferson and Stefon Diggs, who combined for 231 yards and two TDs. A three-time All-Pro like Hopkins is in the same class.

