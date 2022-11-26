Cardinals vs. Chargers: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who’s Playing

Los Angeles @ Arizona

Current Records: Los Angeles 5-5; Arizona 4-7

What to Know

The Arizona Cardinals will play host again and welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to State Farm Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 4:05 pm ET on Sunday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they’ll have plenty of motivation to get the ‘W.’

It looks like Arizona got the smaller half of the Wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. Things couldn’t have gone much Worse for them as they lost 38-10 to the San Francisco 49ers this past Monday. The Cardinals were down 31-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Colt McCoy had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception. McCoy ended up with a passer rating of 118.60.

Los Angeles lost a Heartbreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs when they met in September, and they left with a heavy heart again last week. The Chargers fell in a 30-27 heartbreaker. Los Angeles’ defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Josh Palmer, who caught eight passes for two TDs and 106 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Palmer’s 50-yard TD reception down the left side of the field in the first quarter.

The Cardinals are expected to lose this next one by 3. Their home turf has been no bettor’s paradise, as they’ve failed to beat the spread in four of their six home games.

Arizona is now 4-7 while the Chargers sit at 5-5. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Arizona is stumbling into the contest with the second most touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 34 on the season. Los Angeles has experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in the league in rushing yards allowed per game, with 148.4 on average. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 pm ET

Sunday at 4:05 pm ET Where: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium — Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chargers are a 3-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.