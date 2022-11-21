Cardinals vs. 49ers odds, spread, line: Monday Night Football in Mexico City picks, NFL model predictions

It’s a rematch of the first NFL game outside the United States when the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals square off on Monday Night Football in Mexico City. The teams met in front of more than 103,000 fans at Estadio Azteca in 2005 in a precursor to the NFL International Series, which began in 2007. The Cardinals won that meeting 31-14 and have won three of their past four matchups with their NFC West rivals. Both teams are coming off victories last Sunday. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 pm ET. San Francisco is a 10-point favorite in the latest Cardinals vs. 49ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the Over/Under for total points scored is 43.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season on an Incredible 153-108 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span.

Here are some betting lines and Trends for Cardinals vs. 49ers:

Cardinals vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -10

Cardinals vs. 49ers Over/Under: 43 points

Cardinals vs. 49ers money line: San Francisco -480, Arizona +360

SF: Niners are 48-47-1 ATS (50.5%) under Coach Kyle Shanahan (since 2017)

AZ: Cardinals are 31-27-2 ATS (53.4%) under Coach Kliff Kingsbury (since 2019).

Why the 49ers can cover

The 49ers are 3-0 against the spread in division games this season and have the NFL’s best defense in terms of total yardage. They allow 281 yards per game and yield 18 points per contest (fourth). They also get after the quarterback, posting 29 sacks, fifth-most in the NFL. Nick Bosa is tied for second with 9.5 and leads the NFL with 24 quarterback hits. Arizona’s quarterbacks have been taken down 27 times, so the pressure will be on all night.

Arizona's offense is 13th in scoring (23 points) and 19th in yards (334), while they yield almost 358 yards (23rd) and 26 points (30th). Running back Christian McCaffrey has 226 total yards and three TDs in the past two games, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has plenty of elite options in the passing game. Deebo Samuel (576 total yards), Brandon Aiyuk (567 receiving) and George Kittle (29 catches) should find seams in a Cardinals defense that allows 247 passing yards per game (23rd).

Why the Cardinals can cover

Arizona beat the 49ers by at least a touchdown in both meetings last season. The Cardinals have been avoiding major mistakes no matter who has been at quarterback, and their plus-five turnover margin is far better than San Francisco’s minus-three. They have seven interceptions, and Budda Baker had a key pick last week even though he was expected to miss the game with an ankle injury. The defense is ninth against the run (110 yards per game), so it will try to force Garoppolo into mistakes.

Underdogs are 83-62-4 against the spread (57%) this season, and Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury is 18-6-2 against the spread (75%) in his career as an underdog of three or more points.

How to make Cardinals vs. 49ers Picks

The model has broken down Monday Night Football's Cardinals vs. 49ers Matchup from all angles. It is leaning Under the total, with the model suggesting turnovers could derail the offenses.

So who wins 49ers vs. Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the 49ers vs. Cardinals spread you should be all over, all from the model on a 153-108 roll on its top-rated NFL picks.