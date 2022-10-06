Cardinals team owner shares Memories of grandmother, NFL pioneer

Cardinals team owner shares Memories of grandmother, NFL pioneer

Michael Bidwill never knew his grandmother. But as the historian of his family’s generational ownership of the Cardinals franchise, and the current owner of the team, he knows a great deal about Violet Bidwill.

His father Bill, the late owner of the Cardinals, told Michael a story of when Violet was watching one of Bill’s football games.

“He was playing high school football and … he was a running back and was shoved out of bounds. And he slid and ended up sort of wrapped up in a fence with one leg inside of a wire fence. And he looked up and there’s his mother, leaning over the fence, screaming at him saying, ‘Get up and get back in there!'” Michael Bidwill said.

“So she was tough. And she was a football fan. But she wanted him to compete at a high level, and he certainly did. But he also talked about what a great mom she was and how loving she was towards him and how much they missed her.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button