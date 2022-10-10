Cardinals’ Justin Pugh Defends Kicker Who Missed Tying Field Goal

The Cardinals fell to the Eagles 20–17 on Sunday afternoon in Arizona after kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 43-yard field goal with 23 seconds to play that would have likely sent the game to overtime.

The Eagles, who entered the game undefeated, jumped on Arizona early for a 14–0 lead before the Cardinals clawed their way back into the game going into halftime.

After fighting back to tie the contest at 17, Eagles kicker Cameron Dicker converted on a 23-yard field goal with 1:45 to play to give Philadelphia the 20–17 lead.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray orchestrated a solid Offensive possession in the subsequent rush-up situation to give his team a chance to tie, before Ammendola pushed the game-tying kick wide right.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button