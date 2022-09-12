Cardinals, Jaguars compete in Sleepy Eye volleyball invite | News, Sports, Jobs

SLEEPY EYE — The Fairmont Cardinals halved three two-game matches during Saturday’s Sleepy Eye volleyball tournament.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the point differential translated into an official 1-2 record on the three-round event.

Jazlyn Geerdes pounded seven kills to help Fairmont net a 25-12, 21-25 win over Mountain Lake Area.

Kynlie Anderson doled out five set assists to complement an 18-for-18 serving performance for the Cardinals, while Olivia Ortega generated three aces behind 15-for-16 serving to go with three kills.

Brylee Miller collected three kills and four digs for Fairmont, while Grace Pendergast distributed four set assists.

The Cardinals then officially lost a 20-25, 25-23 match to Madelia.

Anderson went 10-for-10 at the line and dished out five set assists, while Olivia Ortega also proved perfect in 10 serves with one ace to go with five digs.

Pendergast doled out three set assists, recorded two blocks and added an ace on 7 of 8 serving, while Miller supplied three kills and four digs.

Geerdes delivered three kills and three blocks, Anna Ehlert went 9 of 9 serving with one ace and nine digs, while Chantel Moeller went 5 of 5 at the line.

Fairmont dropped a 25-23, 14-25 third-round decision to Sleepy Eye Public.

Olivia Ortega, Miller and Geerdes each smacked three kills, with Ortega adding five digs and 6-for-6 serving.

Anderson distributed five set assists and went 11 of 12 serving with an ace, while Pendergast added five set assists and one ace on 9-for-9 serving.

Fairmont (1-7) plays host to Blue Earth Area on Tuesday night.

•

The Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain Jaguars dropped all three two-game matches during Saturday’s Sleepy Eye Invite.

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s posted a 25-20, 25-9 opening win over the Jaguars, while Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart topped the purple-and-white in the second round, 25-15, 25-22. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial defeated the Jaguars, 25-14, 25-23, in third-round action.

Londyn Bowers notched four kills, made six digs and three blocks, and served 5 of 5 to top the Jaguars against St. Mary’s.

Johnnie Zaharia scooped up six spikes, Gracie Zaharia served 5-for-5 and Brianna Petrowiak smacked three kills.

Ella Nagorske dished out six set assists, while Hayley Stensland dished out three more helpers during the opener.

Bowers collected seven kills and seven digs to top the Jaguars’ second-round effort, while Johnnie Zaharia contributed 11 digs and served at an 8-for-8 clip.

Nagorske and Stensland directed the offense by delivering six and five set assists, respectively.

Johnnie Zaharia made 15 digs and Bowers chipped in 11 more, while Nagorske and Stensland each doled out three set assists against LCWM.

The Jaguars (1-6) play host to Martin County West at 7 pm Thursday night in Granada.